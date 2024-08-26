'What happened to cricket in Pakistan?': Kevin Pietersen Raises Question After Pakistan's Loss to Bangladesh By 10 Wickets

Image: X

Former Kevin Pietersen has expressed concern about cricket in Pakistan after Bangladesh's upset win over the host by 10 wickets. This was Pakistan’s first defeat by 10 wickets in a home Test.

Taking to social media 'X' Pietersen wrote, "What happened to cricket in Pakistan? When I played the PSL, the standard of that league was tremendous, the players had a very good work ethic and the youngsters on display were magic. What’s happening there?

Shan Masood's leadership has come under fire as Pakistan suffer fourth consecutive losses in the longest format. Former Pakistan all-rounder has also raised questions about the performance of the home team. Taking to 'X' he raised questions about selection of four fast bowlers.

He wrote, "A 10-wicket defeat raises serious questions about the decision to prepare this type of pitch, select four fast bowlers and leave out a specialist spinner. This to me clearly shows a lack of awareness about home conditions. That said, you cannot take the credit away from Bangladesh for the brand of cricket they played throughout the Test".

Shan Masood on Pakistan's loss in the 1st Test

During the post match presentation, Masood admitted to making mistake while reading 0pitch condition. He said, "Firstly looking at the pitch, we expected it to do a bit more. With three pace bowlers, they were gonna be pushed to the limit. At the end of the day, we got it wrong. Hindsight, looking at the declaration, we wanted to push the game forward. Also with the ball and in the field, we could have done better to keep them at par."

He further added, " There have been mistakes and we have to do better when we play next. There's always room for a spinner, we lost Aamer Jamal who does well with both bat and ball. In Sydney, Sajid Khan played, going with four pacers didn't work in this game. There have been different pitches produced, it's a huge lesson for us on what to expect from our own conditions. The key is to consider the conditions and not make the same mistakes we have made here.