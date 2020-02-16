What happened has happened: Mayank Agarwal

While he wasn't keen on dissecting what went wrong, Agarwal did say that he had sessions with batting coach Vikram Rathour to sort out the technical glitches that might have cropped into his batting. "Vikram sir and me, we have sat down and spoken about the areas where we need to improve. Yes, we have worked on it. After I got out in the first innings, I went back behind to the nets, did a lot of drills. I am happy whatever I have worked on is coming good now."

When asked about the specifics, he said that one of the issues was his closed stance. "Just being a little too closed. That's just one part of it. But it is what it is and I don't want to discuss too much about it. Yes, we worked on and we've moved forward and I would leave all that behind. It's just one of those things that has happened while batting and I am glad that we are able to rectify it and move ahead."