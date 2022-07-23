West Indies vs India on FANCODE: How to buy subscription for ODI, T20 series

The India tour of the West Indies is being streamed online on Fancode.

Team India are set to play a three-match ODI series and five-match T20 series.

Coming in to the series following an away ODI and T20I series victory against a quality England side, they would also be without the services of some of their experienced players in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami.

Subscription price

Viwers in India can live stream the three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series live on the FANCODE app.

Fans can watch the series by purchasing the FANCODE pass at a nominal price. The app provides a couple of options to its users to avail the series pass

The Classic pass

The Ad Free pass

With the Classic pass, fans can watch all the eight matches of the tour at Rs 99. The Ad Free pass can be purchased at Rs 169, which is advertisement free.

Users make payments via Debit/Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking.