West Indies Legend Sunil Narine Retires From International Cricket

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old, who made his debut for the Windies in 2011, will continue to play in domestic cricket tournaments across the globe.

Narine had not played for the West Indies since 2019 but continues to be a popular cricketer in T20 leagues like the IPL and CPL.

Narine played 6 Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20Is for the Windies in which he picked 21, 92 and 52 wickets respectively. He also amassed 40, 363 and 155 runs with the bat for the national team.

"I appreciate it has been over four years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from international cricket," Narine wrote on Instagram.

"Publicly I am a man of few words but privately there are a few people who have given me unwavering support throughout my career and helped me realise my dream of representing West Indies and to you I express my deepest gratitude."

"[My father] is ever present with me when I take to the field and I am indebted to his support and love, which carried me through the times I questioned whether the pursuit of my dreams was really worth it.

"I love representing Trinidad & Tobago, the country of my birth, and to add another title by winning the Super50 Cup will be the perfect send-off," Narine wrote.

The ongoing Super50 Cup will be his last in List A cricket.

