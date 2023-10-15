ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: Sunil Narine's Doppelganger Spotted Watching Match In Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

A fan resembling West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine was spotted watching the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

The fan looked like Narine's doppleganger and was wearing a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey as well. He even sported the mo-hawk hairstyle and sunglasses just like Narine and looked like a smitting image of him.

The man also had a tattoo on the back of his neck like Narine. He waved to the crowd after coming on the giant screen inside the stadium as the cameraman focussed on him.

The man was getting a lot of attention from the fans who sat around and next time him. Unfortunately for this fan, the West Indies could not qualify for the ODI World Cup so he won't be able to cheer for his favourite team in this tournament.

This is the first edition which does not have the two-time champions playing in it as the Windies crashed out of the World Cup qualifiers in July this year.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have managed to reach 216 for 6 in 40 overs after being put into bat by England. Opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for the Afghans with 80 runs off 57 balls before he was run out by substitute David Willey and Jos Buttler.

England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

