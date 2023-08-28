CPL 2023: Sunil Narine Becomes The First Player To Get A Red Card In Cricket, Here's Why

The umpire handed Sunil Narine a red card. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 2023 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw its first red card as all-rounder Sunil Narine had to leave the field at the start of the 20th over of the innings in the 12th match on Monday. Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard was furious over that call by the umpires, leaving him only with ten men.

According to the rules of the tournament, red cards had been introduced as a means to combat the slow over-rates as Michael Hall, the CPL tournament operations director revealed that they have been disappointed with how long the matches have gone on. As per one of the guidelines, if the fielding team is found to be behind schedule at the start of the 20th over, they will lose a player from the field, selected by the captain and only have six fielders inside the circle.

Trinbago Knight Riders concede 18 runs in the 20th over:

With the Knight Riders losing Narine and having only 10 men on the field, Sherfane Rutherford took full advantage of the same as he slammed 18 runs in the 20th over bowled by Dwayne Bravo. St Kitts Nevis and Patriots had started the over with an imposing 160-5 and eventually finished with 178.

However, the Knight Riders didn't have to break much sweat in chasing the score down despite losing their openers Chadwick Walton and Martin Guptill cheaply. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 61 off 32 deliveries, while the skipper himself struck five sixes in his 16-ball 37. He stayed along with Andre Russell to finish off the game with more than two overs to spare.

