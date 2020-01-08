'Welcome to the six 6s club': Yuvraj congratulates Leo Carter on his milestone with iconic cartoon

New Zealand batsman Leo Carter on Sunday emulated the likes of Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh when he entered the history books by becoming the seventh cricketer in the world to hit six sixes in an over.
Carter achieved the feat during his side Canterbury Kings' win over Northern Knights in New Zealand's domestic Twenty20 tournament Super Smash.
The 25-year-old left-handed batsman smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devcich six times over the Hagley Oval boundary during his stunning unbeaten knock of 70 off just 29 balls to seal a seven-wicket win for his side while chasing an imposing 220.
Watch the video below!
Cricket superstar Yuvraj Singh congratulated and welcomed Leo Carter to the 'Six 6s' club on Twitter. "Welcome Leo Carter to the six sixes club ! That was some epic hitting, now please sign your jersey and give it to Devcich as a mark of respect," tweeted Yuvraj.
The other batsmen to achieve the feat in T20s include Whitely (2017) and Zazai (2018).
Yuvraj is the only batsman to have scored six 6s in an international T20I. He had done so in the inaugural T20 World Cup against England in 2007.
