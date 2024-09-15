'We Will Play To Win Both Matches': Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Ahead Of 2-Test Series Against India

Najmul Hossain Shanto. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

A confident Bangladesh team arrived in India on Sunday for two Test matches and three T20Is with visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hoping that their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan recently would hold them in good stead against the formidable hosts in the coming weeks.

The Bangladesh squad landed in Chennai, the venue for the opening Test beginning on September 19, on Sunday afternoon.

"It's definitely going to be a very challenging series for us," Shanto was quoted as saying at the pre-departure press briefing at the Dhaka airport.

"After a good series (vs Pakistan) there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity. We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters... our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly," the Bangladesh captain added.

"If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us" - Najmul Hossain Shanto

While India are on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, the Bangladesh skipper believed that it will all boil down to how they perform during those five days and result can come even in the last session.

"If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us," Shanto noted.

"We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days.

"The result comes in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance which team will be a chance for either team to win in the last session," the skipper said just before boarding the flight to Chennai.