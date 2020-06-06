'We haven't had an exchange yet': RB Leipzig's managing director on Timo Werner's link to Chelsea

RB Leipzig's managing director Oliver Mintzlaff claims there is no official deal yet with Chelsea for Timo Werner.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chelsea beat both Liverpool and Manchester United to sign Leipzig forward Werner for £54 million.

Mintzlaff added that he is yet to receive a formal bid from Chelsea and that his side's main focus is to finish the ongoing campaign.

“We haven't had an exchange yet,” he told Sky Sports Deutschland. “Accordingly, we have nothing to report. Timo Werner is a player for RB Leipzig. He signalled a few weeks ago that he was busy with a transfer. Until now nothing is done.