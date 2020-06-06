'We haven't had an exchange yet': RB Leipzig's managing director on Timo Werner's link to Chelsea

RB Leipzig's managing director Oliver Mintzlaff claims there is no official deal yet with Chelsea for Timo Werner.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Chelsea beat both Liverpool and Manchester United to sign Leipzig forward Werner for £54 million.
Mintzlaff added that he is yet to receive a formal bid from Chelsea and that his side's main focus is to finish the ongoing campaign.
“We haven't had an exchange yet,” he told Sky Sports Deutschland. “Accordingly, we have nothing to report. Timo Werner is a player for RB Leipzig. He signalled a few weeks ago that he was busy with a transfer. Until now nothing is done.
“We are concentrating on the final sprint in the league. We want to qualify for the Champions League. That is the only thing we are currently discussing with Timo.
“It was important for us that we extend the contract with him. We did that last summer because of course it is important for our young club that no player moves on a free transfer.
“Of course, there was this exit clause that we put in the contract to give him the opportunity to take the next step.
“Now Timo is sitting in the driver's seat, not us anymore. So far, he has not drawn upon the clause, nor has any club sent us a transfer contract.”
Leipzig eliminated last year's Champions League runners-up in the round-of-16 fixture. Since this year's Champions League is put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, its quarter-finals fixtures are expected to return in August, and if Werner is sold, Leipzig could suffer a huge blow in the attacking department.
“If Timo should leave the club, we’re sure that the buying club will allow us to keep him until the end of the Bundesliga season, whenever that is,” Mintzlaff said. “We can only discuss the Champions League when we know when it is going to take place. It won't be decided until mid-June.”
In Bundesliga, Leipzig sit third in the league table with 59 points off 30 games.
