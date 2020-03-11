'4,399 days without a trophy': Twitter trolls Tottenham Hotspur after 0-3 defeat against RB Leipzig in Champions League

Tottenham's trophyless spell countinues even under the 'Special One' Jose Mourinho as his side were stopped by Bundesliga underdogs RB Leipzig after a 0-3 defeat in the second-leg of the Round-of-16 Champions League fixture at Red Bull Arena (aggregate 0-4).

And Twitterati were quick to remind Tottenham that they have now gone 4,399 days without winning a trophy.

"A polite reminder that Tottenham Hotspur have now gona 4,399 days without winning a trophy. That is all," a tweet read.