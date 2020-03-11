'4,399 days without a trophy': Twitter trolls Tottenham Hotspur after 0-3 defeat against RB Leipzig in Champions League

Tottenham's trophyless spell countinues even under the 'Special One' Jose Mourinho as his side were stopped by Bundesliga underdogs RB Leipzig after a 0-3 defeat in the second-leg of the Round-of-16 Champions League fixture at Red Bull Arena (aggregate 0-4).
And Twitterati were quick to remind Tottenham that they have now gone 4,399 days without winning a trophy.
"A polite reminder that Tottenham Hotspur have now gona 4,399 days without winning a trophy. That is all," a tweet read.
Tottenham's last trophy was the Carling Cup back in 2008 when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.
Here are some more reactions from the netizens:
Mourinho's side is without their crucial attackers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min who are unavailable due to injuries.
That leaves the Coys without a proper striker.
It just took 10 minutes for RB Leipzig to take a lead as Marcel Sabitzer scored the opening goal. Sabitzer struck another goal in the 21st minute to double the lead over Tottenham, who were put under immense pressure.
Tottenham failed to bounce back in the game and RB Leipzig added yet another goal to their tally with the help of Emil Forsberg's strike in the 87th minute.
