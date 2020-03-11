UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig thrash Mourinho's Tottenham 3-0 to reach quarter-finals

Bundesliga underdogs RB Leipzig has knocked out Tottenham Hotspurs with a 3-0 win in the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 fixture at the Red Bull Arena (aggregate 4-0).

Tottenham's trophyless spell countinues under the 'Special One' Jose Mourinho as it has been 4399 days without a trophy with their last being the Carling Cup back in 2008 when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

It just took 10 minutes for RB Leipzig to take a lead as Marcel Sabitzer scored the opening goal. Sabitzer struck another goal in the 21st minute to double the lead over Tottenham, who were put under immense pressure.

Tottenham failed to bounce back in the game and RB Leipzig added yet another goal to their tally with the help of Emil Forsberg's strike in the 87th minute.