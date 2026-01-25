 ICC Threatens Pakistan With Sanctions Over Potential T20 World Cup Boycott, Including Exclusion From Asia Cup: Reports
The ICC has reportedly warned Pakistan of strict sanctions if it withdraws from the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, escalating tensions after Bangladesh’s exclusion. The row began when the ICC declined to shift Bangladesh’s matches out of India despite security concerns, leading to Bangladesh’s refusal to play and Scotland replacing them in the tournament lineup.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Image: Asia Cup/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly warned Pakistan with serious sanctions if it follows through on threats to withdraw from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, a dramatic escalation in cricket diplomacy sparked by Bangladesh’s exclusion from the tournament.

The controversy originated after the ICC decided not to relocate Bangladesh’s matches out of India despite security concerns raised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). When Bangladesh refused to play under those conditions, the ICC replaced it with Scotland in the World Cup lineup.

Pakistan’s Stance and ICC Response

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi publicly criticised the ICC for what he described as “double standards,” arguing Bangladesh was treated unfairly and should have been afforded concessions similar to those previously granted to Pakistan and India in other circumstances. Pakistan had backed Bangladesh’s request for a hybrid model where matches were moved to neutral venues.

Naqvi suggested Pakistan might reconsider its own participation in solidarity with Bangladesh, leaving the final call to the nation’s government. His statements have reportedly angered the ICC, which sees any withdrawal without a valid, ICC-approved rationale as a breach of participation agreements.

According to The Indian Express reports, sources say the ICC could impose a range of punitive measures if Pakistan pulls out, including: Suspension of all bilateral series between Pakistan and other national teams, Denial of “No Objection Certificates” (NOCs) for foreign players seeking to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Exclusion from future ACC (Asia Cup) competitions if Pakistan refuses to play in the T20 World Cup. These steps would significantly isolate Pakistan cricket, potentially cutting off major tours and impacting both revenue and development pathways.

As it stands, Pakistan has not formally exited the T20 World Cup, and key decisions, including the government’s position, are still pending. With the tournament set to begin in early February 2026, the next few weeks are likely to be critical in determining whether diplomatic tensions spill over into the cricket calendar.

