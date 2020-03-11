Uefa Champions League: Liverpool offer Atletico hope

Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday was met with an unusual sense of relief around Anfield for a side that had just clinched a 22nd consecutive home league win and moved 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Such has been the Reds' relentless run towards a first league title in 30 years that three defeats in three different competitions in four games was considered a slump in form.

A 3-0 reverse at Watford deprived Jurgen Klopp's men the chance to match Arsenal's invincible unbeaten league season and a FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea means they cannot replicate Manchester United's treble of 1998/99.