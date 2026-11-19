'We Don't Pick A Team Only For Day One': Sitanshu Kotak Defends Mohammed Siraj's Omission From India's Playing XI Against New Zealand |

Wellington: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Thursday defended the team management’s decision to leave senior pacer Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, saying the combination was picked with all five days of the match in mind and not just the opening day.

India opted for Anshul Kamboj in the four-prone attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, also featuring Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters.

Explaining the preference for Washington Sundar, Kotak said the presence of four left-handed batters in New Zealand's top order influenced the selection.

"We preferred Washy as their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said.

The Indian bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, did well to reduce New Zealand to 60 for four in 23 overs, but the limitations of his three pace-bowling colleagues were exposed once the Kookaburra lost its shine after the 30th over.

Henry Nicholls (113 not out) and Glenn Phillips (94 not out) then led the recovery as New Zealand reached 243 for five at stumps.

Defending the pace of Kamboj, who has been operating in the 126-130 kmph range, Kotak said there was no reason to be overly concerned about his speed.

"Yes, pace matters only in the third spell. Kamboj's speed is 130, 128, maybe a few balls at 126. That's fine," he said.

Kotak also backed Prasidh Krishna, acknowledging that the Karnataka pacer, by virtue of his attacking approach, could be expensive at times but felt it would be unfair to judge him purely on the runs conceded.

"Prasidh, we know, is an attacking bowler and we know he would go for a few runs. When he gets wickets, we like it. When he gets hit, we don't like it. That's an unfair way to look at him," he said.

On New Zealand's batting effort, Kotak said the visitors deserved credit for negotiating the conditions well, adding that the sunny weather had caused the moisture on the surface to dry up quicker than anticipated.

"Since the weather was good and it was a sunny day, the moisture dried up quicker than it happens. They batted well. Give them credit. They didn't even chance against the spinner. The new ball had more help for the bowlers,"

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