Pat Cummins Mobbed By Reporters Outside His Home | X

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins found himself surrounded by reporters outside his home after former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft reignited the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate controversy with a series of fresh revelations. The incident unfolded on Thursday, November 19, as journalists gathered at Cummins' residence seeking his response to Bancroft's explosive claims about the ball-tampering scandal.

The situation caught attention after Cummins was confronted by reporters while preparing to leave for training. Cummins appeared keen to move on from the interaction, telling reporters that he needed to get to training. He was also seen embracing his wife Becky before leaving.

Pat Cummins Mobbed By Reporters Outside His Home

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The media presence outside Cummins' home followed Bancroft's detailed statement, in which the former opener alleged that the entire Australian team and coaching staff were aware of the plan to tamper with the ball during the 2018 South Africa tour. His fresh account has once again brought questions surrounding the scandal and the knowledge of senior players into the spotlight.

Bancroft's claims have also put Cummins' previous comments under renewed scrutiny. During a 68-minute press conference last week, the Australian captain rejected Usman Khawaja's suggestion that the entire team knew about the plan, describing it as "complete and utter nonsense". Cummins maintained that he had no knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field during the Cape Town Test.

The Sandpapergate scandal dates back to March 2018, when Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident led to suspensions for Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner, while coach Darren Lehmann subsequently resigned. Eight years later, Bancroft's latest revelations have brought the controversy back into focus, with Cummins once again facing questions over what he knew about the incident.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!