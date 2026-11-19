Man Caught Sleeping On Grass Patch In Stands As Jasprit Bumrah Bowls | BCCI/SonySportsNetwk/X

An unusual sight from the stands grabbed attention during Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Thursday, November 19. While Jasprit Bumrah was steaming in to bowl for India, a man was seemingly enjoying a peaceful nap on a grass patch inside the stadium, completely unfazed by the action unfolding on the field.

The bizarre moment quickly became a talking point, as the Indian pace spearhead was busy troubling the New Zealand batters with his bowling. However, instead of keeping his eyes on the action, the spectator appeared to have found a comfortable spot on the grass and decided to catch some sleep.

Man Caught Sleeping On Grass Patch In Stands As Jasprit Bumrah Bowls

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The incident made for an amusing contrast, with Bumrah putting in the hard yards on the field while the man appeared to be having a rather relaxing time in the stands. The unusual sight was particularly amusing given the intensity of a Test match, where every delivery can change the course of the contest.

The moment is likely to grab attention among cricket fans, with spectators often becoming part of the conversation through their unexpected reactions and antics during live matches.

As the India-New Zealand contest continued in Wellington, the sleeping spectator provided an unexpected moment of entertainment away from the cricketing action.

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