India Gift Henry Nicholls Lifeline After Horrendous Fielding Blunder | SonySportsNetwk/X

India suffered a major fielding embarrassment on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand after a costly mix-up between wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal handed Henry Nicholls a crucial lifeline. The incident took place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19, when India were desperately searching for another breakthrough after New Zealand's top order had collapsed.

The incident occurred in the 74th over when Prasidh Krishna bowled a short delivery to Nicholls. The New Zealand batter attempted a pull shot but failed to connect properly, sending the ball high into the air towards backward square leg. Padikkal was positioned in the area and appeared to be in a good position to complete the catch. However, Pant also charged towards the ball from behind the stumps, resulting in a moment of confusion between the two Indian fielders.

India Gift Henry Nicholls Lifeline After Horrendous Fielding Blunder

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Padikkal initially hesitated as Pant came into his line of sight, while the wicketkeeper slowed down after realising that the fielder was better placed to take the catch. The brief miscommunication proved costly as Padikkal struggled to regain his balance and get underneath the ball. Despite getting his fingertips to it, the Karnataka batter failed to hold on, allowing Nicholls to survive when India had a golden opportunity to break the partnership.

The missed chance left Indian captain Shubman Gill visibly frustrated, with the skipper appearing unhappy with the fielding lapse. Prasidh Krishna was also seen reacting in disbelief as India let a straightforward opportunity slip away. The blunder was particularly damaging given the circumstances of the match, with Nicholls already playing a crucial role in New Zealand's recovery after the hosts had lost five wickets for just 70 runs.

Nicholls made India pay for the missed opportunity as he continued his impressive innings, remaining unbeaten on 113 at the end of the day's play. Glenn Phillips provided excellent support from the other end, finishing unbeaten on 94. The pair stitched together a massive partnership to help New Zealand recover from a precarious position and reach 243/5 in 82 overs.

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