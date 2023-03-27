Watch: WI captain Rovman Powell puts his body on the line to save little boy from horrific collision in 2nd T20I vs SA

West Indies captain Rovman Powell and a little boy escaped a horrific collision during the second T20I in Centurion on Monday.

Powell saved the five-year-old from sustaining serious injuries as he avoided running into the kid at the boundary line while trying to stop the ball from reaching the ropes.

The incident occured in the third over of South Africa's innings when Quinton de Kock hit Akeal Hosein for an inside-out shot on the off side.

Powell gave chase at full speed to stop the ball from touching the boundary rope. As the cameraman followed Powell, a little boy wearing a baseball helmet suddenly emerged and tried to grab the ball.

Powell was agonisingly close to the ball and was about to get his fingertips to it but he saw the boy reaching out to do the same from the opposite direction.

Powell had no choice but to abort his attempt to stop the ball and instead, he slightly changed his direction to avoid colliding with the kid. But that meant risking his own safety.

Powell successfully avoided the kid but couldn't stop himself from crashing into the LED ad boards. Povell did get hurt in the incident but fortunately, he wasn't seriously hurt and was able to continue fielding after a brief stoppage for treatment.

SA stun WI in high-scoring thriller

De Kock went on to score 100 off just 44 balls with 9 fours and 8 sixes as the Proteas stunned the Windies by 6 wickets in a high-scoring thriller at the SuperSport Park.

Chasing 259 for victory, the hosts crossed the finish line with 7 balls to spare thanks to maiden century in T20 international cricket. This is now the highest successful chase in T20I history.

His knock overshadowed Johsnon Charles's 46-ball 118 which had helped the Windies post 258 for 5 after being asked to bat first.