Watch: Virat Kohli left in splits as Faf du Plessis goofs up on stage, says 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi'

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis had a major oops moment on Saturday as he messed up saying "Ee Sala Cup Namde", a line made famouse by the RCB fans, during an event in the city.

Du Plessis, who took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli last year, was with the former skipper at the even when he goofed up the line.

Kohli was left in splits as du Plessis said "Ee Sala Cup Nahi" instead of 'Namde'.

The hilarious moment was captured on camera with du Plessis starting to blush in embarassment while Kohli couldn't control his laughter and almost fell off the chair.

What does "Ee Sala Cup Namde" mean?

The line was made by RCB fans and they keep repeating it before the start of every IPL season.

The literal translation of it is, "This year the cup is ours." RCB are yet to win the IPL title but have a strong squad this season and look like one of the favourites to lift their maiden trophy under du Plessis.

Kohli vs Rohit on blockbuster Sunday

RCB will open their IPL 2023 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

This year the team is returning to the Chinnaswamy for their home games after a gap of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.