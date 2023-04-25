Watch: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma enter co-working space in Bangalore, here's what happened thereafter

Anushka and Virat made an unannounced visit to a co-working space in Bengaluru, where they surprised everyone by walking into a meeting room. They took selfies with their fans and encouraged them to incorporate at least one sport into their daily routine for better health.

The couple also brightened up their fans' day by playing badminton with them and visiting an office in Bengaluru as part of a brand promotion. Social media was abuzz with photos and videos of the couple's activities.

PUMA brand promotion

"Sports and fitness must be integrated into our culture, curriculum and everyday lives as a valuable and critical life skill. As a brand, PUMA constantly creates fresh and offbeat ways to connect, engage, and inspire audiences in a deeper way. Our event today brought Virat (Kohli) and Anushka (Sharma) and consumers up, close and personal. Virat and Anushka are youth icons and their on-the-spur interactions today will create awareness and encourage people of all ages to take up sports and fitness," Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia, said.

Commenting on the occasion, Virat said, "Sports has to be an integral part of everyone's life. I'm glad that PUMA recognised the need and came forward wholeheartedly to highlight the importance of making it an essential just like other necessities. It was great fun taking time out from our schedules to interact with locals and crashing a meeting at the co-working space to get employees to do fitness challenges. I hope many will be motivated and inspired today and take up sports and fitness as a life skill."