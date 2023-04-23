Photo: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's PDA at RCB vs RR match gets heavily trolled, netizens say ‘Ha yeh kar lo pehle’

Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood diva, and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, never fail to make headlines with their adorable displays of affection. However, it seems like they didn’t end well this time and got trolled for their recent actions.

The latest instance of their PDA was captured during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, where Anushka was seen cheering for her husband from the stands.

Virat, who was at the crease, blew kisses to his wife, and Anushka couldn't help but blush and flash her gorgeous smile. The pictures and videos of this moment soon stormed the internet, and their fans couldn't stop gushing over the power couple's sweet gesture.

However, many users called out the couple for their over acting, asking them to stop their useless acts.

Netizens react to the viral photo

The actress was seen sporting a chic black and white top and a matching cap. Fans loved seeing Anushka's unwavering support for her husband, and one of them wrote on social media, "Flying Kiss to Anushka Sharma. Brings back good old happy moments and vintage Virat Kohli.”

Another section of users trolled the couple without showing any mercy. One user wrote, “Ha yeh karlo pehle."

Another user commented, “He still behaves like a Nibba in the pitch.” A third user said, “Zero 0 marke kisses de raha hai”

After the match, the couple was seen stepping out for a lunch outing with their family. They visited the famous Shri Sagar Hotel in Bengaluru and relished some scrumptious South Indian delicacies. Anushka even shared pictures of the outing on her social media handles, which soon went viral.

The official Instagram handle of the restaurant also shared a picture of the couple and wrote, "It was lovely hosting you @viratkohil and your family. Looking forward to your next visit!"

Anushka's upcoming projects

On her professional front, Anushka Sharma is all set to essay the role of Jhulan Goswami, the former Indian cricketer, in her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. This will be her first film after Zero, which was released in 2018. The film will soon be released on Netflix, and fans can't wait to see their favorite actress on the big screen again.