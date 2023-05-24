Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma depart for London ahead of India's WTC final against Australia

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai Airport, leaving for London ahead of India's World Test Championship (WTC) final contest. The marquee fixture will take place against Australia at The Oval from June 7th-12th.

The couple were spotted clicking pictures ahead of their departure. Kohli is amongst the first batch of cricketers to leave for England for the one-off Test as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were eliminated from the group stage following their loss to the Gujarat Titans. Hence, the right-handed batter will head to England early to prepare to face Australia.

Manav Manglani, a freelance photographer based in Mumbai, posted a clip of it on Instagram:

The 34-year-old had a stellar season for RCB this year, hammering 639 runs in 14 games, averaging 53.25 and striking at 139.82. He also finished his season with consecutive hundreds. Under Kohli, the Indian team lost the WTC final in 2021 against New Zealand by eight wickets; hence, he would be determined to make amends this time.

Ricky Ponting warns Australia of Virat Kohli's threat ahead of WTC final:

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting revealed that Kohli told him during a recent chat about him back to being at his best. Ponting reckons the right-hander will be one of the most prized wickets for the Australians.

"I caught up with Virat about a month ago when we played them in Bangalore. And I had a good chat to him about his batting and where he was at and his career. And he said to me then that he actually feels like he's almost back to his absolute best. You probably saw that last night, you know, he's had a very good IPL and I'm sure he'll be the prize wicket that all the Australians are looking are looking forward to," the Tasmanian said in a recent episode of the ICC Review.

Australia finished as the table-toppers in the current WTC cycle.