 Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma depart for London ahead of India's WTC final against Australia
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma depart for London ahead of India's WTC final against Australia

Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma depart for London ahead of India's WTC final against Australia

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted leaving for England ahead of India's WTC final against Australia at The Oval.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai Airport, leaving for London ahead of India's World Test Championship (WTC) final contest. The marquee fixture will take place against Australia at The Oval from June 7th-12th.

Read Also
'Disappointed but we must hold our heads high': Virat Kohli's heartfelt note after RCB's group-stage...
article-image

The couple were spotted clicking pictures ahead of their departure. Kohli is amongst the first batch of cricketers to leave for England for the one-off Test as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were eliminated from the group stage following their loss to the Gujarat Titans. Hence, the right-handed batter will head to England early to prepare to face Australia.

Manav Manglani, a freelance photographer based in Mumbai, posted a clip of it on Instagram:

The 34-year-old had a stellar season for RCB this year, hammering 639 runs in 14 games, averaging 53.25 and striking at 139.82. He also finished his season with consecutive hundreds. Under Kohli, the Indian team lost the WTC final in 2021 against New Zealand by eight wickets; hence, he would be determined to make amends this time.

Read Also
WTC Final: Conditions in England should suit Australia a little bit more than India, says Ricky...
article-image

Ricky Ponting warns Australia of Virat Kohli's threat ahead of WTC final:

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting revealed that Kohli told him during a recent chat about him back to being at his best. Ponting reckons the right-hander will be one of the most prized wickets for the Australians.

"I caught up with Virat about a month ago when we played them in Bangalore. And I had a good chat to him about his batting and where he was at and his career. And he said to me then that he actually feels like he's almost back to his absolute best. You probably saw that last night, you know, he's had a very good IPL and I'm sure he'll be the prize wicket that all the Australians are looking are looking forward to," the Tasmanian said in a recent episode of the ICC Review.

Australia finished as the table-toppers in the current WTC cycle.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma depart for London ahead of India's WTC final against Australia

Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma depart for London ahead of India's WTC final against Australia

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT notches record viewership on JioCinema

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT notches record viewership on JioCinema

'Youngsters look up to them': Kapil Dev urges Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to act maturely after...

'Youngsters look up to them': Kapil Dev urges Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to act maturely after...

IPL 2023: 'When Rohit and his team get to the knockout stages, they become a different team': AB de...

IPL 2023: 'When Rohit and his team get to the knockout stages, they become a different team': AB de...

Sussex 2nd XI smash their way to a record-breaking 324 in 20 overs, beat Middlesex by 194 runs

Sussex 2nd XI smash their way to a record-breaking 324 in 20 overs, beat Middlesex by 194 runs