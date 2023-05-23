'Disappointed but we must hold our heads high': Virat Kohli's heartfelt note after RCB's group-stage exit in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli and RCB. | (Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude towards their loyal fans after yet another unsuccessful IPL season for the franchise. Despite a disappointing edition, Kohli feels they deserve to hold their heads high.

With seven wins and seven losses, RCB didn't have the required points for the qualification. Facing table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the final game of IPL 2023 on Sunday, Kohli led from the front with his second consecutive century of the season. He top-scored with an unbeaten 101 off 61 deliveries to propel his side to 197 in their allotted 20 overs.

However, Shubman Gill scored another hundred of the match to help the Titans go past the target comfortably. The right-hander's 104 trumped Kohli's 101* as Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs at RCB's expense. Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma and co. had comprehensively beaten the SunRisers Hyderabad, thanks to a blazing hundred from Cameron Green. The five-time champions winning meant that RCB were in a must-win situation later that night against the Titans.

Virat Kohli hopes for RCB to come back stronger next year:

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kohli admitted that RCB had their moments in IPL 2023 and thanked everyone who were with them throughout the journey. He hopes the franchise will bounce back well next year.

"A season which had its moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management, and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger."

Kohli and Faf du Plessis also finished within top-three for runs this year. While the former captain ended up with 639 runs in 14 innngs, du Plessis is the current Orange cap holder with 730.