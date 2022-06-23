Watch Video: Virat Kohli tries to balance his bat like Joe Root but fails

Former India captain Virat Kohli tried to replicate England's Joe Root by balancing his bat during India's warm-up match against Leicestershire on Thursday, June 23.
In a video doing the rounds of social media, Kohli can be seen trying to balance his bat but failing every single time.
Earlier, a video of former England captain Joe Root's bat had gone viral.
In the video, Root can be seen standing at the non-striker's end, but bizarrely his bat appears to be balancing in the air without any contact with the batsman.
