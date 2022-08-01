e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: England players gatecrash boss Sarina Wiegman's press conference after beating Germany for Euro 2022 title

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 02:41 PM IST
article-image

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in a packed Wembley Stadium in London, bringing home the trophy of the UEFA women's Euro for the first time.

Germany suffered a heavy blow minutes ahead of the final on Sunday evening as their captain Alex Popp had to pull out after picking up an injury during the warm-up.

The 31-year-old forward had scored in all five previous matches in this tournament and scored twice in Germany's 2-1 win against France in Wednesday's semifinal, reports Xinhua. England, reaching the Euro's final for the third time, couldn't break the deadlock until Ella Toone came off the bench to score the opener in the 62nd minute.

But midfielder Lina Magull helped Germany equalise in the 79th minute.

The 1-1 scoreline was held until the 110th minute while substitute Chloe Kelly prodded in her first goal for the England team.

The 52-year-old Dutchwoman, who also guided the Netherlands to win the women's Euro trophy in 2017, is the first coach to lead two different teams to the title.

Read Also
England beat Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsWatch Video: England players gatecrash boss Sarina Wiegman's press conference after beating Germany for Euro 2022 title

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Big show of solidarity, Uddhav Thackeray visits Sanjay Raut's residence

Mumbai updates: Big show of solidarity, Uddhav Thackeray visits Sanjay Raut's residence

Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill

New survey reveals what CBSE teachers think about the adoption of technology post-pandemic

New survey reveals what CBSE teachers think about the adoption of technology post-pandemic