Watch Video: Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni celebrates 11th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup victory

It was 11 years ago today (April 2, 2011), that MS Dhoni lifted the 2011 Word Cup trophy after guiding the Men in Blue to a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and the former Chennai Super Kings captain celebrated the glorious moment on Saturday with his CSK teammates.

In a video posted by the CSK’s official Twitter handle, The Thala is seen cutting a cake laced with pictures of the world cup triumph.

“Achcha - Word of 7he day! Super fam celebrates the World cup memories with the Man himself! #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” CSK captioned the picture.

The final didn’t start on an auspicious note as there was some confusion at the toss and it had to be redone and Sri Lanka led by Kumar Sangakkara won the toss.

The SL team started cautiously against Zaheer Khan and Co.

The Indian team were also playing this tournament knowing that great Sachin Tendulkar would be playing his last World Cup and everyone from Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh to Harbhajan wanted to win the cup for little master.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:37 PM IST