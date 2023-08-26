WATCH: 'Superman Of Punjab' Kuwar Amritbir Singh Breaks Bruce Lee's Guinness Record For Most Push-Ups On Fingers

Punjab-based fitness enthusiast Kunwar Amritbir Singh has set another world record by doing the most number of push-ups on fingers in a minute, breaking Bruce Lee's record in the process.

21-year-old Amritbir Singh set a new Guinness World Record by doing 86 push-ups on finger tips while carrying a 20lb pack. Martial Arts legend Bruce Lee had managed 80 push-ups.

"The journey to make my 2nd Record in Guinness Book of World records was started on 9th February, 2023. & I have practiced for just 25 days to Attempt this Record & it wasn't tough for me to break this record ' Yesss !!

"Because it's a common thing for everyone that we have to work hard if we want to achieve our goals so working hard is not much tougher than the

"Patience, which we should have when we are done with our work!!" Singh posted on Instagram.

But this is not his first Guinness Record as he had achieved another remarkable feat last year when he did 45 push-ups with claps (finger tips) in a minute.

Who is Kuwar Amritbir Singh?

Also known as the Super of Punjab, Amritbir Singh has never been to the gym or hasn't had any formal training in the body-building.

Amritbir Singh is a student of Khalsa College in Amritsar and trains at home with the help of basic equipments.

Amritbir Singh is also a motivational speaker and a social media influencer. He started his fitness journey at the age of 17 and believes in natural training without any protein supplements.

He even uses basic techniques to train. “I used bricks, sand bags, plastic bags with cement etc as equipment to carry out my fitness regimen,” says Amritbir.

He has over 238,000 followers on Instagram and has his own YouTube channel where he teaches workout techniques without the use of expensive gym equipment.

List of Guinness World Records held by Amritbir Singh

Most push-ups on finger tips with a 20lb pack in a minute - 86

Most push-ups with claps (finger tips) in a minute - 45

Most knuckle push-ups in a minute - 118

Most superman push-ups in 30 seconds - 35

Countless push-up in a minute