Rare Achievement Beckons For Neeraj Chopra

Born in a small village called Khandra in Panipat district of Haryana, Neeraj Chopra's journey has been fascinating to say the least.

He has always been passionate about sports, but it was track and field that ignited an unquenchable fire within him. While he was good at various events, there was one specific goal that seemed almost unattainable—a rare achievement that only a handful of athletes had ever accomplished: Winning gold medals in all the international events.

From winning the Asian Games, Commonwealth and Diamond League gold, and Olympics. It is the World Athletics Championship gold which is the only medal missing from the star athlete's showcase.

And come August 27, this will become history, as the Olympic gold medalist heaves the javelin to a distance of 88.77m in the qualifying round on Friday to qualify for Paris Olympics and final in Budapest.

The 25-year-old Chopra won a silver in this championship last year and now looks for his first gold. He will become the only Indian athlete to win gold medals in all the major international events.

"Only this gold medal that has eluded me," Chopra had said before the Budapest championship.

Now, he is just a day away from achieving it.

It wasn't just about speed, it required versatility, endurance, and unwavering dedication which Chopra is known for.

Chopra, with his lean build and determination etched into his very core, has decided that he would make his mark in javelin. He has tirelessly trained under the guidance of his coach, Klaus Bartonietz, the German, who saw in him the potential to accomplish the seemingly impossible.

At Budapest with all the Indian athletes behind him he launched the javelin to a distance of 88.77, as the crowd erupted in cheers and his name echoed through the speakers.

And on August 27, if the gold medal in javelin lands in Chopra's hand, it will be a rare achievement which will etch his name into the annals of track and field history.

Chopra became an inspiration for generations to come, proving that with unwavering dedication, even the rarest of achievements could be grasped. And as the years pass, the legend of the small-town athlete who accomplished great things continues to inspire young athletes to chase their dreams, no matter how audacious they might seem.

Neeraj Chopra’s medals meter

Olympic Games: Gold 2020 Tokyo

World Championships: Silver 2022 Eugene

Diamond League: 1st 2022

Asian Games: Gold 2018 Jakarta

Commonwealth Games: Gold 2018 Coast

Asian Championships: Gold 2017; Bhubaneshwar

South Asian Games: Gold 2016 Guwahati/Shillong

World Jr Championships: Gold 2016 Bydgoszcz

Asian Jr Championships: Silver 2016 Ho Chi Minh City

