Watch: Stuart Broad Gets David Warner For 15th Time In Test Cricket On Day 2 At Edgbaston

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad continues to haunt David Warner as the Ashes as he got the dynamic opening batter for the 15th occasion in Test cricket. Broad made the first incision of the morning of day two of the opening Test at Edgbaston as Warner chopped onto the stumps for a single-figure score while going for a cover drive.

The dismissal occurred in the seventh over of the day until which Warner was defending the ball against his nemesis. However, the left-hander tried to break the shackles and was unsuccessful as the Nottinghamshire seamer got the better of him once again after surviving well late on first day. The very next ball Broad also got Marnus Labuschagne, who went for a golden duck.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Broad had already got the New South Wales batter on seven occasions before this game, making him his bunny during the 2019 Ashes series. The 15th dismissal of Broad by Warner also made it the third most in the Ashes behind the following:

19 - Glenn McGrath - Michael Atherton

18 - Alec Bedser - Arthur Morris

15 - Hugh Trumble - Tom Hayward

Ben Stokes declares England's innings on day one after Joe Root's unbeaten 118:

Meanwhile, Stokes came up with yet another bold declaration as he sent Australia to bat four overs late on day one after compiling 393-8. The home side made a brisk start after winning the toss, while Joe Root held their innings together even as Australia's bowlers kept chipping away.

The biggest partnership of their innings was between Root and Jonny Bairstow as the pair added a quick-fire 121. Stokes declared the innings a couple of overs after Root reached his 30th Test hundred and his first against Australia since 2015.