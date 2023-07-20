WATCH: Rishabh Pant Starts Weight Training As He Deadlifts 40 Kilos In The Gym

Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant is slowly but surely getting back to full fitness as he continues his quest to get back on the field after his horrific car accident earlier this year.

Pant has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and also met a few of his India and IPL teammates there.

After starting to walk slowly and then without the help of a stick, Pant has now began weight training in the gym with light dumbles and bars at the NCA.

The 25-year-old posted a video on Thursday in which he was seen doing deadlifts to work on his back and legs with light weight slabs of 15 kilos each.

The bar itself weighs around 10 kgs so he was doing deadlifts with a total of around 40 kilos.

But not only deadlifts, Pant also did several other exercises with weights and also worked on his balance with his injured leg in the gym.

"You get what you work for, not what you wish for," Pant captioned his post on Instagram.

Pant's return in 2024 eagerly anticipated

Pant is going to miss the entire season of cricket this year and it remains to be seen how soon can he can return to the Indian team in 2024.

Team India will surely miss his services with the bat and behind the stumps during the Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI World Cup at home later this year in October-November, even though he seems to be recovering faster than expected.

Pant suffered a life-threatening car accident back on December 30th, 2022 near Roorkee, Uttrakhand and was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun.

The accident took place in the early hours of December 30th and his car underwent enormous damage in the process. The youngster underwent multiple surgeries for his injuries and is currently under recovery.

