Watch: Mitchell Starc Fulfills His Promise To Young Fan; Gives Signed Shoes During AUS vs PAK Boxing Day Test

Mitchell Starc giving his shoes to a young fan at MCG | Credits: Twitter/Cricket Australia

Australian senior pacer Mitchell Starchas made a young fan's day by fulfilling his promise made to him on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, December 29.

Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan as they defeat Shan Masood-led side by 79 runs at MCG. Pat Cummins led the attack in Australia's second innings bowling by taking five wickets, while Mitchell Starc complement his skipper with four-wicket haul.

In a video shared by Cricket Australia (CA) on X handle (formerly Twitter), Starc can be seen giving his pair of shoes to a young fan and taking a selfie with him on the sidelines after the conclusion of the second Test against Pakistan.

At the end of lunch, Mitchell Starc promised this young fan he’d give him his boots if we took nine wickets by the end of the day.



We did, and Starcy delivered on his promise! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/grLhdxcPfm — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 29, 2023

'Boxing Day is the biggest Test match each year' - Pat Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc displayed stellar bowling performance to bundle out Pakistan for 237 on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test at MCG.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins emphasized trust and support from his support when hosts were struggling to get the scoreboard ticking on Day 3 of the second Test. He added that Boxing Day Test win against Pakistan will be one of the special victories in his career.

"Love playing here, Boxing Day is the biggest Test match each year. You've got a few options here, a bit of seam in the last few years, and I like a bit of up and down bounce. Little bit twitchy, felt okay but they were batting pretty nicely. Anything with a 3 in front of it was the aim, so we got that, felt like we had enough to bowl at but a little bit tight." Australian skipper said.

"Steve and Marsh's partnership got us back in the game, we were behind for a little while. They had their tails up, the wicket was tough. That was a huge partnership and gave us something to defend. Even at 4 for 16 the dressing room was really calm, there's real trust and support and it feels like each week another matchwinner stands up. Think we'll look back and remember 2023 as one of the special ones." Pat Cummins added.

Australia and Pakistan will play the third and final Test of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground, wherein David Warner will don white jersey for one last time in his Test career.