AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Mohammad Hafeez Blames 'Inconsistent Umpiring' In Pakistan's 79-run Defeat At MCG

Mohammad Hafeez blames umpiring for Pakistan's defeat | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan team's director and head coach Mohammad Hafeez was unhappy with umpiring in his team's 79-run defeat in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, December 29.

Pakistan were chasing the target of 317 on Day 4 of the MCG Test. The visitors looked in control when they were at 219/5 but Australia bowling attack ran into their batting line-up, losing five wickets in just 18 runs.

Pakistan batters Imam-ul-Haq's LBW and Mohammad Rizwan's Caught Behind involved the decision of the third umpire. These two umpiring decisions left Pakistan dressing room and Mohammad Hafeez disappointed.

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez gives his take on the Test, talking about technology and his team's performance #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8uHUoWhZMX — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2023

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Mohammad Hafeez is of the opinion 'inconsistent umpiring' and 'curse of technology' for Pakistan's defeat in 2nd Test.

"We made some mistakes as a team. We'll take that, we'll address those things. But with the same time I believe, inconsistent umpiring, technology curse, really gave a result which should have been different." he said.

"So, I feel like these are the areas that need to be adressed rightly," Hafeez added.

Imam ul Haq was given out for LBW against Pat Cummins by on-field. When he reviewed it, the decision was upheld by third umpire after hawk-eye showed that the ball was hitting the stump.

In Rizwan's case, the ball hit the ball on wrist band as it was in contact with the gloves. The ultra-edge and hotspot confirmed the same. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter was quite unhappy with the third umpire's decision.

'DRS technology is bringing some curse into the game' - Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez believes that technology brings some curse to the game which should be unacceptable. He also questioned about umpire's call even when the ball is hitting the stumps.

"Technology, I’m in favour of that, but if it is bringing some doubt and bringing some curse into the game it should not be acceptable by anyone." Pakistan cricket team director said.

"We play this beautiful game of cricket on the basics of the game but sometimes the technology brings some decisions which obviously as a human we don’t understand. Hitting the ball into the stumps (on DRS) is always out. Why is there an umpire’s call? I’ve never understood that," Hafeez added.

Wicket 250 for Pat Cummins! 🎉



The third umpire decided the ball flicked Mohammad Rizwan's sweatband on the way through. #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/vTuDL5DmNB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan's wicket was crucial for Australia to turn the game around for hosts as he kept going with the bat. After Rizwan's wicket, Australia took four more wickets in order to finish off the game before close of play on Day 4.