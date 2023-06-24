WATCH: Non-Muslim Converts To Islam In Presence of Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan At Muslim Convention in USA

During their time in the United States of America, Pakistani cricket superstars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan paid a visit to the Islamic Centre of North America convention centre located in Baltimore, Maryland. The purpose of their visit was to participate in an Islamic prayer meeting, where they were warmly received by a gathering of approximately 25,000 Muslims. The event garnered significant attention when a video from the gathering went viral, capturing the profound moment when a non-Muslim individual embraced Islam and converted to the faith.

Enrolling at Harvard

Earlier this month Babar Azam, and his teammate, Mohammad Rizwan, embarked on a unique learning experience by visiting the prestigious Harvard University. The duo participated in the executive education program offered by Harvard Business School, which specifically concentrated on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). Their attendance at this renowned program marks them as the first cricketers to be part of such an esteemed initiative. The program took place from May 31 to June 3, situated in the vibrant city of Boston, Massachusetts.

Babar Azam took to social media platforms to share glimpses of his memorable visit to the esteemed institution. He posted captivating pictures where he can be seen actively engaging in discussions, speaking at sessions, and attending classes related to the specialized curriculum. The pictures showcased Babar's eagerness to delve into the world of entertainment, media, and sports, highlighting his commitment to personal growth and knowledge acquisition.

By taking part in this executive education program at Harvard University, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have not only displayed their dedication to cricket but have also demonstrated an eagerness to expand their understanding of the business aspects within the sports industry. This remarkable initiative undertaken by the Pakistani cricketers emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and the pursuit of knowledge beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.