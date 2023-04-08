 Watch: Netflix India gives 'RRR' twist to Mumbai-Chennai's blockbuster rivalry ahead of MI vs CSK
Watch: Netflix India gives 'RRR' twist to Mumbai-Chennai's blockbuster rivalry ahead of MI vs CSK

MI have won the IPL title a record five times under captain Rohit Sharma while MS Dhoni has led CSK to glory four times in the past.

Saturday, April 08, 2023
article-image

World's leading streaming site Netflix on Saturday put out a promo video of RRR stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan fighting with each other, comparing the scene with the bluckbuster rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The two Indian Premier League heavyweights are clashing against each other for the first time in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium.

And Netflix gave it a RRR twist to the storied rivalry.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score Updates & Top Moments: Chennai restrict Mumbai to 157/8
article-image

MI have won the IPL title a record five times under captain Rohit Sharma while MS Dhoni has led CSK to glory four times in the past.

"It's going to be RRR tonight i.e. Runs, Runs and Runs," Netflix India captioned the post.

CSK opt to chase at Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

'A legendary meet-up': Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni catch up before MI vs CSK at Wankhede; Watch
article-image

CSK had to make two forced changes as Ben Stokes was injured and Moeen Ali wasn't available so they handed a debut to Ajinkya Rahane and Dwaine Pretorius.

MI meanwhile, have rested England pacer Jofra Archer as a precautionary measure and brought in Tristan Stubbs.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

WATCH: Indigo pilot announces 'he's an MS Dhoni fan, wants him to continue as captain' while CSK...
article-image

