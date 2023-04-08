Watch: Netflix India gives 'RRR' twist to Mumbai-Chennai's blockbuster rivalry ahead of MI vs CSK

World's leading streaming site Netflix on Saturday put out a promo video of RRR stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan fighting with each other, comparing the scene with the bluckbuster rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The two Indian Premier League heavyweights are clashing against each other for the first time in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium.

And Netflix gave it a RRR twist to the storied rivalry.

MI have won the IPL title a record five times under captain Rohit Sharma while MS Dhoni has led CSK to glory four times in the past.

"It's going to be RRR tonight i.e. Runs, Runs and Runs," Netflix India captioned the post.

CSK opt to chase at Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK had to make two forced changes as Ben Stokes was injured and Moeen Ali wasn't available so they handed a debut to Ajinkya Rahane and Dwaine Pretorius.

MI meanwhile, have rested England pacer Jofra Archer as a precautionary measure and brought in Tristan Stubbs.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande