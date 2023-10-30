WATCH: MS Dhoni Sings 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon', Thanks Fans For Their Love & Affection

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a legendary cricketer but can also sing really well as he demonstrated during a recent event. Dhoni sang 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' on stage during the event.

The famous song was part of the hit film Kabhie Kabhie, starring superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee. It was originally sung by Mukesh and written by Sahir Ludhianvi.

Dhoni also thanked the fans present at the event and all over the world for the love and affection they give him wherever he travels.

"The affection, that really matters. I've relived that moment, I've been part of it. But it's the love and affection that I get everywhere. Thanks a lot for that," Dhoni said.

Incidentally, this is the same song which Dhoni had used in his social media post while announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

SBI signs Dhoni as brand ambassador

Dhoni was recently signed as the brand ambassador of India's largest commercial bank, the State Bank of India (SBI).

"We are pleased to onboard MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador of SBI. Dhoni's association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand's ethos," SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said.

Dhoni keeping himself busy after cricket

Dhoni has been spotted all over the country recently ever since he came back from his vacation in the US.

He was recently clicked with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan in Chennai, with Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai and also attended an event in Bengaluru where he spoke about the heartbreak of the 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat against New Zealand.

Dhoni revealed at the event that he had mentally retired from international cricket after his infamous run-out against the Black Caps in Manchester after which India lost the match by 18 runs to crash out of the ODI World Cup.

"It gets difficult to control your emotions when you have lost a close game. And inside, I had made my entire planning. To me, that was the last day I played cricket for India.

"I took retirement a year later but the fact is that, that day I had retired. We cricketers are given certain machines and all of that," Dhoni said at the event.

