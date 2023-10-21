 MS Dhoni Lands In Chennai, Meets Rashid Khan Ahead Of Afghanistan's Crucial CWC 2023 Clash; WATCH
MS Dhoni was spotted in Chennai on Friday and met Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan ahead of their 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Saturday, October 21, 2023
article-image
MS Dhoni met Rashid Khan in Chennai. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was spotted at the Chennai airport wearing a mask on Friday (October 20) surrounded by a tight security. While it was unclear as to what business the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper had come for, he met Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan ahead of their crucial match against Pakistan on October 24th.

Rashid Khan took to his official handle on X and posted a picture with Dhoni. Having enjoyed several battles with the Ranchi-born cricketer, Rashid posted the caption, which said:

'Always a pleasure to meet you Mahi bhai'.

Afghanistan spinners likely to enjoy Chennai track as they look to create another upset:

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan clash was one of the most anticipated matches due to the latter's struggles against spinners. Afghanistan's spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi is arguably one of the best spin-bowling unit in the tournament.

Both sides are under immense pressure, having lost their previous games. Afghanistan tumbled to a 149-run defeat to New Zealand in Chennai after pulling off a heist against defending champions England. Pakistan, meanwhile, started their campaign with two wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, India and Australia exposed them across facets to consign them to consecutive losses.

With Dhoni having plenty of expertise about the Chennai track, Rashid will inevitably have asked some tips from the 42-year-old.

