WATCH: MS Dhoni Joins Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In Mumbai After US Vacation

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in Mumbai these days after returning from the US where he was on a long vacation with his family and a few friends.

Dhoni was spotted at a five-star hotel in Bandra where he joined in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Wednesday.

A video of Dhoni taking part in the Ganpati puja at the Taj hotel is going viral on social media. MSD, dressed in all black clothing, can be seen offering flowers to Lord Ganesha's idol along with others.

MS Dhoni celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.



When MSD played golf with Donald Trump

Dhoni recently returned home from America where he attended the US Open 2023 and was also invited by former President Donald Trump for a game of golf.

Dhoni and the business tycoon met at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, his the cricketer's friend Hitesh Sanghvi informed on Instagram.

Hitesh Sanghvi is an entrepreneur based in Dubai and is considered close of MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump.



The legend of MS Dhoni

On the work front, Dhoni is likely to lead the Chennai Super Kings one last time in the Indian Premier League next season but he hasn't confirmed his future plans yet.

Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title this year to match Mumbai Indians' tally in the league. The 42-year-old is only the second captain after Rohit Sharma to achieve the feat in the IPL.

Dhoni had retired from international cricket in 2020, six years after he quit Test cricket.

'Thala' Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricket captains in history, leading India to numerous victories, including the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

His influence on Indian cricket is profound, and he remains an iconic and inspirational figure in the sport.