'MS Dhoni Is The Best Finisher Ever': AB de Villiers Settles The Debate Once And For All (WATCH)

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is regarded as one of the greatest white-ball batters to have played the game. He was also known for his finishing abilities apart from his 360-degree hitting when he was on song.

But there has always been a huge debate on who is the best finisher of all time?

Fans and cricket pundits have always been divided between him and Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni.

ABD makes his choice

So de Villiers decided to address this issue himself settled the debate once and for all on his YouTube channel.

"I see always a big debate going on between who is the best finisher between me & Dhoni, we can settle it now. I will say MS Dhoni is the best finisher ever. I'm very happy to give credit where it's due.

"For CSK in the T20s and IPL and for India in all formats of the game - just a fantastic person, just a fantastic man. A great role model for all cricket players around the world," de Villiers said on record.

De Villiers went on to heap praise on Dhoni, who retired from all formats 2019 but continues to play in the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings.

"I love watching him play. The things he has pulled off in the past… I think of that 2011 World Cup - hitting that straight six to win the World Cup.

"That will be engraved in my mind forever. MS has done it so many times in all formats of the game," de Villiers said.

