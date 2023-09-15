'Bike, Chalti Phirti Hookah Lag Rahi Hai': Netizens Advise MS Dhoni To Service His Vehicle As He Gives Lift To Young Cricketer (WATCH)

MS Dhoni gives lift to a young cricketer | (Credits: Screengrab)

With former Indian captain MS Dhoni retiring from international cricket, the renowned cricketer has been publicly on quite a few occasions. In a very recent clip, the 42-year-old was seen giving a lift to a young cricketer, who was getting off his practice session and the video has gone massively viral. At the same time, fans have hilariously advised Dhoni to service his bike since the vehicle emitted plenty of dust.

In the viral video, the young cricketer could be seen filming the entire bike ride with Dhoni. The former Indian keeper-batter could be seen wearing a helmet and the youngster could be seen shooting the video while sitting behind him.

Here's the famous clip:

Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in August 2020, having played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. The Ranchi-born cricketer is arguably one of the best captains to lead the Men in Blue, having won the T20 World Cup in 2007, 50-over World Cup 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Here's how the fans have trolled Dhoni over his vehicle:

Case kro gaadi pollution kr rhi h — श्रेष्ठ (@vipjaatroyal) September 15, 2023

OMG!!!!! WHAT A POLLUTING BIKE. HE SHOULD BE FINED HEAVILY FOR THIS. — sushil bhat (@sushilbhat161) September 15, 2023

Engine sahi karwa lo, akhand pollution hai gadi, chalti phirti hukka lag rahi hai bike — Am!π (@naam_main) September 15, 2023

बाइक का धुआँ प्लूशन कर रहा है इस पर भी ध्यान दे — प.जितेंद्र कुमार भारद्वाज (@Jitendr99448548) September 15, 2023

Should take a charter plane to Carrie an to save environment like chokli — Jharkhand Jatra (@JharkhandJatraa) September 15, 2023

Dhobi polluting environment by his bikes 🤡 — RSY & VK (@PKMKBforever690) September 15, 2023

It’s a 2stroke bike. 🫡 — Jharkhand Jatra (@JharkhandJatraa) September 15, 2023

service karao sir bike ki 😂😂 — Dheeraj Sinsinwar (@DheerajSinsinw4) September 15, 2023

MS Dhoni hints at returning for IPL 2024:

Following IPL 2023 final, Dhoni admitted it's best time to announce retirement, but is keen to come for one more season for the fans if everything goes okay.

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them."

Dhoni is the joint-most successful IPL skipper with 5 titles under his belt.

