WATCH: Kylian Mbappe breaks into joyous celebration after Harry Kane misses penalty

Kylian Mbappe's immense sense of joy was written all over his face after England forward Harry Kane sent a penalty kick high over the bar in the 84th minute.

The France forward's mouth opened as wide as could be and his eyes squinted tight in elation after what he had just witnessed at the World Cup.

France's fragile 2-1 lead in a tough quarterfinal match on Saturday was still intact The defending champions held on to win 2-1 and make their way back into the semifinals.

Kane is one of the most reliable penalty takers in world soccer, and his first chance from the spot in the 54th minute had evened a back-and-forth game at 1-1. Missing the second was a surprise to everyone.

Mbappe knew it and let his glee show, a reaction that some may find disrespectful but can easily be excused given what was at stake.

Then, when the final whistle blew, Mbappe stood alone in the center circle leaning back with both arms raised.

At the age of 23, he is only two games away from winning the World Cup for a second time.

That is rarified air to breathe. Only the great Pele's two World Cup wins by the age of 21 - in 1958 and 1962 - compares.

France, meanwhile, is looking to become the first team since those illustrious Brazil squads from 60 years ago to retain the title.

Mbappé and France will return to Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday for a semifinal match against a Morocco team on its own mission.

The Moroccans became the first team from Africa and the first from an Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0.