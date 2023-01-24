WATCH: Ishan Kishan sacrifices his wicket for Virat Kohli in comical run out, fans say 'Stop copying Pakistan'

India batters Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan were involved in a major mix-up which led to the latter's run out in the ongoing third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

Kishan, batting on 17, hit a ball from Jacob Duffy straight to the cover fielder in the 35th over and immediately called for a quick single.

Kohli was slightly hesitant to get off the blocks but once he responded to Kishan's call, there was no stopping the former India captain.

He kept on running but Kishan suddenly stopped in the middle of the pitch and started to backtrack.

But it was too late by then as Kohli reached the striker's end before Kishan, who saw Henry Nicholls take the bails off at the non-striker's end. Kishan actually let Kohli get in the striker's end first and seemed to have sacrificed his wicket instead.

With both batters stuck at one end, Indian cricket fans were immediately reminded of the Pakistan team which has suffered numerous runouts like this in red and white-ball cricket.

Kohli couldn't go on to get a big score and got out almost two overs later for 36 with India's score reading 284 for 36.2 overs.

