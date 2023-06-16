Watch: Harry Brook's Promising Innings Follows A Meek End On Day 1 Of First Ashes Test

Harry Brook gets dismissed. | (Credits: Twitter)

England middle-order Harry Brook endured a meek end to his promising innings of 32 on day one of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Australia's record-breaking off-spinner Nathan Lyon got him for his second wicket of the innings as the ball ricocheted off his pads onto the stumps, sending the tourists into celebration mode.

The dismissal occurred during the 38th over of the innings as Brook threatened to take the game away from Australia. Lyon generated extra bounce with his off spin as the right-hander shouldered arms, taking it on his thigh pad. However, the ball went behind and Brook lost sight of it, failing to kick it away from the stumps. It hit the wickets to give Australia a significant opening.

It's worth noting that the Yorkshire batter had earlier got a lifeline as Travis Head dropped a simple chance after running in from deep point. Brook, who declared his intention of taking on Lyon before the match, did step out once and hit the 36-year-old over cover for a boundary.

Nathan Lyon dismissed Ollie Pope for his first wicket of the innings:

Australian captain Pat Cummins introduced Nathan Lyon in the tenth over of the innings after losing the toss, given England's reasonably brisk start. The off-spinner gave the tourists their second breakthrough by pinning Ollie Pope in front as Cummins opted for a review to reverse the not out decision.

The newly-crowned World Test Champions (WTC) made a significant selection by dropping Mitchell Starc for Josh Hazelwood, who missed the marquee fixture against India. Nevertheless, Hazlewood justified his selection by nipping out Ben Duckett in the fourth over of the innings.