Watch: Fan asks 'Where is our Sanju', Suryakumar Yadav gives epic reply

Suryakumar Yadav | PTI

Team India became the first-ever team in ODI cricket to register a win by 300 runs or more, becoming the team with the biggest victory margin in terms of runs in the history of 50-over format in Thiruvananthapuramon Sunday. The Men in Blue accomplished this during their third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Kerala Cricket Association's Greenfield Stadium. The fans missed their local hero Sanju Samson, who is nursing a knee injury. And when one of the fans asked Suryakumar Yadav where is the wicketkeeper-batsman, the Indian batting star pointed toward his heart.

Biggest win

Previously, the biggest win by runs in ODI cricket was recorded by New Zealand. Back in July 2008 at Aberdeen, they defeated Ireland by 290 runs after setting up for them a target of 403 runs. Coming to the match, a destructive powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj continued Sri Lanka's downfall for the third straight ODI, helping the hosts clinch a massive 317-run win in the final ODI at Kerala on Sunday. With this, India has won the ODI series 3-0.

Meanwhile, centuries from Virat Kohli (166*) and opener Shubman Gill (116) powered India to 390-5 in their 50 overs. In their chase of 391, Lanka did not put up even an inch of fight and the match appeared to be over after Mohammed Siraj (4/32) delivered a brutal powerplay spell. The visitors were bundled out for 73 runs and India won the match by 317 runs.