WATCH: Excited Ravi Shastri Does Commentary For Fans From Spa F1 Circuit Ahead Of Belgian GP

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is catching up on every other sport apart from cricket these days it seems as he was spotted at the Spa-Francorchamps Formula One circuit on Sunday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Shastri was spotted at the track as he did a bit of commentary in his typical style for his fans on social media to build up for the F1 race.

"It's going to be fast, it's going to be furious and they are going to go like hell, let me assure you that.

"Up to now, it's a bulldozer on the track. Red Bull has been bulldozing, but watch out for this race. Max (Verstappen) has been brilliant, watch out for Charles (Leclerc), Oscar (Piastri).

"This place is going to be revved up for the next two hours. And if there is an upset today, it's going to be revved up even more. All set, ready to go," Shastri signed off.

The ex-India all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winner has been in Belgium for the entire race weekend and even posted a video of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team practicing a pit stop at the team garage.

He also attended the qualifying and sprint race on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

"All set for a resounding weekend in SPA Belgium. Super circuit and a fabulous setting," Shastri captioned his post.

Before this, Shastri was spotted at the Wimbledon 2023 in London earlier this month watching several matches, including the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

Shastri is currently on a break from official duties as a commentator and is making most of this time to catch up on some tennis and F1 action.

