AB De Villiers Shares Letter Written By Him For Virat Kohli & RCB Family After Historic IPL Title; Video

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers shared a note that he had penned down for his Royal Challengers Bengaluru family and especially Virat Kohli on June 4th en-route from Ahmedabad to Johannesburg. The day went down in the IPL history books as one of the greatest moments of all time as RCB lifted their maiden IPL title after a wait of 18 years.

De Villiers shared a video of his post on social media handle which said, " Dear RCB Family, The last night was something that words will never ully do justice to- but i'll try, because the heart deserves to speak when it's full. As iwalked into the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad , the sun had already dipped below the skyline but it felt like the red of RCB still lit up the horizon.A neutral venue they said. But when i heard the roar, saw the jersey, flags, faces painted with red and gold i knew this was home. "

Somehow in the west of India it felt like we are back at the Chinnaswamy. What i witnessed was not just a cricket match but a culmination. A culmination of beliefs, heartbreaks, near misses, miracles and an undying loyalty that no trophy until now had been able to reward.

But last ight it all happened. RCB the team that became family to me are now champions of IPL. Wow feels good to say that.

It was a moment that i had dreamt of but even in those wildest dreams, i couldn't have imagined it this perfectly. The foundation of the franchise, the leadership, the passion the people behind the scenes who never stop working, the fans who never stop believing all came together like never before. That's what made this so much more than a victory. "

He added," And then as if the night hadn't already stirred every emotion, ther was Virat Kohli standing at long off, right in front of me . Our eyes met for a brief moment and that was all it took. We didn't need words . I had quiet exchange, and everything was understood. The years, near misses, the weight we' both carried for this dream."

"There were tears but more than that there was a dep unspoken knowing. We shared Countless innings, conversations and battles together. But the words he spoke after the game, the way he acknowledge our journey, contributions and shared memories it touched part of me that few things in this game ever have. That moment reminded me, it's not about the numbers. It's about connections. It's about what we leave behind in each other's stories."

RCB romp to IPL title in style

Fort the first time in 18 edition of IPL , RCB ent onto lift the trophy under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. RCB posted 190 for nine in the first innings but it was their bowlers who kept them in title hunt by choipping in wickets at crucial junction to help the team win the match by 6 runs.