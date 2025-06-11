Bengaluru Stampede Case: Karnataka Govt Blames BCCI & RCB For Not Seeking Permission; Says Report

Image: X

The Karnatak Government on Wednesday had put the blame on Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Bengaluru stampede incident following RCB's maiden IPL triumph. According to India Today report, the government told the High Court that no permission had been sought for the event and the organisers had instead “invited the whole world” through social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also RCB Owners Issue Statement, Play Down Sale Rumours After Winning Historic Maiden IPL Title

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state, informed the court that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had already secured their victory against Punjab on May 29 and were aware of their spot in the finals. However, the team did not seek official permission for a victory parade or any celebratory event inside the stadium.

He stated, “On June 3, just one hour before the match began, they submitted a representation saying they ‘shall’ organise a victory parade. They were not seeking permission. They were merely informing us of their plans.”

This submission was made during the resumed hearing of petitions filed by four individuals, including RCB’s marketing head Nikhil Sosale, challenging the legality of their arrests linked to the incident. The case is being heard by a single judge bench of Justice SR Krishna Kumar.

The Advocate General pointed out that the only communication from the organisers was an intimation from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Despite this, RCB made several social media posts starting from 11:30 pm on June 3 through the morning of June 4, inviting fans to join the celebrations.

“It was as if they invited the whole world,” he told the court, adding that 3.5 to 4 lakh people gathered at the venue, even though the stadium’s capacity was only 33,000. “They never mentioned who would be allowed in. Their post said all fans were invited to cheer.”