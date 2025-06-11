 RCB Owners Issue Statement, Play Down Sale Rumours After Winning Historic Maiden IPL Title
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRCB Owners Issue Statement, Play Down Sale Rumours After Winning Historic Maiden IPL Title

RCB Owners Issue Statement, Play Down Sale Rumours After Winning Historic Maiden IPL Title

The speculation suggested that Diageo was considering selling part or all of the team through its Indian unit, United Spirits Ltd, with a possible valuation reaching up to $2 billion.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Image: IPL

Just days after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad to win their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, rumours began to swirl about the team being put up for sale. However, the franchise’s owner, Diageo India, which is part of the UK-based Diageo Plc, has firmly denied these claims.

The speculation suggested that Diageo was considering selling part or all of the team through its Indian unit, United Spirits Ltd, with a possible valuation reaching up to $2 billion. Reports also hinted that the company had been in early talks with potential advisers.

Putting an end to the buzz, Mital Sanghvi, Company Secretary at United Spirits, sent an official statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and its Surveillance Department. “The company would like to clarify that the aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussion,” the statement read.

Read Also
RCB On Sale: Owners Diageo Exploring Options After Team's Valuation Hits $2 Billion Following IPL...
article-image
Read Also
Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy: RCB Files Petition In Karnataka High Court To Quash FIR Proceedings...
article-image

Since Diageo is listed on the BSE, the surge in United Spirits' share price which rose by 3.3% to a five-month high prompted the exchange to seek clarification. The rise was attributed to investor excitement following the unverified sale news.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification
Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization

Diageo remains committed to owning RCB

These rumours came at a sensitive time. The Indian health ministry is pushing for a ban on alcohol and tobacco brand promotions in cricket. While alcohol ads are already restricted in India, companies like Diageo have promoted non-alcoholic products such as soda using celebrity cricketers.

Adding to the pressure, RCB was recently caught in a controversy due to a tragic incident outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. On June 4, during a celebration of the team’s IPL victory, an estimated 2.5 lakh fans gathered, leading to a stampede. Sadly, 11 people lost their lives and 56 others were injured. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from local authorities and raised concerns about safety and crowd control at such events.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...