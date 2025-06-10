RCB On Sale: Owners Diageo Exploring Options After Team's Valuation Hits $2 Billion Following IPL 2025 Win, Says Report

Image: IPL

Having won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title just couple of days back, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be headed for a major change at the top. According to an Economic Times report, RCB's current owner Diageo Plc, who owns the team through its Indian subsidiary United Spirits Ltd, is reportedly evaluating strategic options for the franchise, including a potential sale.

According to people familiar with the matter, Diageo has begun consulting potential advisers to explore scenarios ranging from a partial stake sale to a complete divestment. While no final decision has been made, insiders suggest the company could seek a valuation of up to $2 billion for the star-studded franchise.

As per the report, The timing of Diageo's strategic review coincides with a broader crackdown by India’s health ministry on the indirect promotion of alcohol and tobacco brands in sports, particularly in the IPL. With mounting regulatory scrutiny and shifting corporate priorities, Diageo is said to be reassessing its non-core assets, especially in light of headwinds facing its premium liquor business in key markets like the US.

History of RCB

RCB was originally bought by Vijay Mallya, who was then the owner of Kingfisher Airlines and a leading figure in India’s liquor industry. After Mallya’s business empire collapsed, Diageo took over United Spirits and, in turn, gained control of RCB.

Over the years, RCB has become one of the most talked-about IPL teams, thanks largely to Kohli and other big names like AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. Despite many seasons with strong teams, RCB had failed to win the title until this year.

The IPL, with its blockbuster broadcast deals and condensed three-hour match format, has grown into one of the most lucrative properties in world sport. As the dust settles on RCB’s championship run, the spotlight now turns to what could be the franchise’s biggest off-field move yet.