Watch: 18-year-old Mason Greenwood bodying Lindelöf in training after epic body transformation during lockdown

The highlight of the 5-2 victory over Bournemouth last night was Greenwood’s brace as he became the first teenager since Wayne Rooney to score 15 goals in a season for Manchester United.

Solskjaer described Greenwood as a 'specialist finisher' after the 18-year-old scored with his left and right foot.

"I have seen Wayne Rooney at the same age and Mason is a specialist finisher and specialist goal-scorer... He knows exactly what to do with the ball when he's on the pitch," Solskjaer told reporters.

But the gaffer feels it is too soon, and unfair to compare him with the likes Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney - the club legends.

"If he shoots, he'll score. He's going to get better and his general play has improved. I don't want to compare him to Rooney or Ronaldo, as that's not fair, and he'll create his own career. He's doing it his own way," he added.

The former strike however noted that he had never seen a better finisher at that age, reminding people that he had also seen an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney.