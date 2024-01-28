'Was In Lot Of Pain, Don't Know What The Doctor Did': Shamar Joseph On Taking 7-Wicket Haul vs Aus With Broken Toe

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph broke his toe a day before producing the spell for the ages to stun Australia and take 8 wickets in his team's 8-run win in the Brisbane Test on Sunday.

Joseph had to retire hurt during West Indies' second innings after getting hit on the toe by a yorker from Mitchell Starc.

Shamar Joseph stuns Australia with a broken toe

But the 24-year-old refused to stop despite the serious injury as he returned to the field on Day 4 to breathe fire down the Aussies' necks and pick up a 7-wicket haul.

Chasing 216 for victory, the hosts got bowled out for 207 with Joseph finishing with 7 for 68 from 11.5 overs. After the match he revealed that he was in a lot of pain while bowling and almost did not come to the ground due to the injury.

"Shout out for my teammates for their support. I wasn't even going to come to the ground today. But the doctor did something to my toe. I don't know what he did. But it worked.

"He called me this morning, I was in my bed. I said him I am not well, I am in a lot of pain and he told me to come to the ground and he believed I could do it," Joseph during his acceptance speech after picking the Player of the Match & Series awards.

Rise of a new talent in West Indies cricket

Joseph announced his arrival in the Test cricket in Adelaide with a sensational debut earlier this month.

His remarkable performance included a stunning first-ball dismissal of Steve Smith and a five-wicket haul (5 for 94 ), not to mention his promising batting skills that hinted at a higher position than his current No. 11 spot.

And he followed that up with 8 wickets at the Gabba to finish with 13 in the series.

"It was all about believing, made a lot of sacrifice to get here," Joseph added.

West Indies's win over Australia came after 27 years in Test cricket. The visitors also became the first team to win a day-night Test against Australia and only the second team in 35 years to win a Test at the Gabba after India.